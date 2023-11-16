wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH Taping After AEW Dynamite
November 16, 2023 | Posted by
Matches were taped for ROH TV after Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the post-show results below, per PWINsider:
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata def. Trent Beretta. The Judges were Jerry Lynn, Madison Rayne and Jimmy Jacobs.
* Willow Nightingale def. Diamante, Kiera Hogan and Trish Adora
* Ethan Page def. Tony Nese
* The Workhorse Men def. The Infantry, West Coast Wrestling Crew & The Iron Savages
* Four Corner Survival Match: Lee Johnson def. Fred Rosser, Jack Cartwheel & Willie Mack
* The Righteous def. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal
* The Hardys def. Daniel Garcia & Matt Menard and The Butcher & The Blade
More Trending Stories
- Note on if Rey Mysterio’s Injury Led To Santos Escobar Heel Turn
- Jeff Jarrett On Impact’s Plans For Alberto Del Rio, Stripping Him Of World Title
- AEW Chief Legal Officer Has Reportedly Shifted Focus Away From Company
- Zelina Vega in Tight Gym Attire, Tiffany Stratton, Samantha Irvin Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos