Spoilers From ROH Taping After AEW Dynamite

Matches were taped for ROH TV after Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the post-show results below, per PWINsider:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata def. Trent Beretta. The Judges were Jerry Lynn, Madison Rayne and Jimmy Jacobs.

* Willow Nightingale def. Diamante, Kiera Hogan and Trish Adora

* Ethan Page def. Tony Nese

* The Workhorse Men def. The Infantry, West Coast Wrestling Crew & The Iron Savages

* Four Corner Survival Match: Lee Johnson def. Fred Rosser, Jack Cartwheel & Willie Mack

* The Righteous def. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal

* The Hardys def. Daniel Garcia & Matt Menard and The Butcher & The Blade