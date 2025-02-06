wrestling / News

Spoilers From ROH Taping Before AEW Dynamite

February 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ring of Honor ROH TV Logo Spoilers On HonorClub Image Credit: ROH

AEW taped matches for ROH on HonorClub before Wednesday’s Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Brady Booker & Jonathan Young def. Elijah Drago & Jimmy Wild

* Satnum Singh def. Sid Ellington

* AR Fox and Kevin Kross battled to a time limit draw

