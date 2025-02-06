wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH Taping Before AEW Dynamite
February 5, 2025 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for ROH on HonorClub before Wednesday’s Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Brady Booker & Jonathan Young def. Elijah Drago & Jimmy Wild
* Satnum Singh def. Sid Ellington
* AR Fox and Kevin Kross battled to a time limit draw
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Why JJ Dillion Was Right For Four Horsemen’s Manager
- Details on Jordynne Grace’s WWE Contract, Plans for Her
- More Backstage Notes on Alexa Bliss Signing a New WWE Contract Before the Royal Rumble
- Nia Jax Was Supposed To Eliminate More WWE Royal Rumble Participants, More Backstage News