Spoilers From ROH TV Taping

Ring of Honor taped matches before AEW Dynamite for ROH TV, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Athena def. Lady

* Rush and Preston Vance def. The Infantry

* Best Friends def. Joe Ocasio & an unknown partner

* Brian Cage def. Leon Ruffin

* Stu Grayson & Evil Uno def. Sonny Kiss & Jeeves K. The Righteous appeared on the stage to watch the match.

* Skye Blue def. Diamante

* Lee Moriarty def. Rocky Romero

* Blake Christian def. Gringo Loco