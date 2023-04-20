wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH TV Taping
April 19, 2023 | Posted by
Ring of Honor taped matches before AEW Dynamite for ROH TV, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Athena def. Lady
* Rush and Preston Vance def. The Infantry
* Best Friends def. Joe Ocasio & an unknown partner
* Brian Cage def. Leon Ruffin
* Stu Grayson & Evil Uno def. Sonny Kiss & Jeeves K. The Righteous appeared on the stage to watch the match.
* Skye Blue def. Diamante
* Lee Moriarty def. Rocky Romero
* Blake Christian def. Gringo Loco
