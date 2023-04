Ring of Honor taped matches before AEW Dynamite for ROH TV, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Rocky Romero def. Lee Moriority

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Angelica Risk

* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe def. Christopher Daniels

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Robbie Eagles