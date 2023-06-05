Spoilers From ROH TV Taping

ROH held a taping session for ROH TV at Universal Studios Orlando on Sunday, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below, per Fightful:

* Mark Briscoe def. Anthony Henry

* Action Andretti, Darius Martin & AR Fox def. VSK, Sonny Kiss & Slim J

* Matt Sydal def. Zack Clayton

* Tony Khan introduces Stokely Hathaway and Jerry Lynn as the ROH Board of Directors

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Embassy def. Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, & Marcus Kross

* The Kingdom def. 2 unknown talents

* Kiera Hogan def. Robyn Renegade

* Skye Blue def. Viva Van

* Dark Order’s Evil Uno, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds def. Shane Taylor & The Workhorsemen

* Mercedes Martinez def. Vertvixen

* Tony Nese def. Serpentico

* Lee Moriarty def. Griff Garrison

* Rey Fenix def. Gravity

* Nick Comoroto def. Deimos (with Teal Piper)

* The Righteous & Stu Grayson def. Dalton Castle and The Boys

* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe def. Matt Sydal

* Miranda Alize def. Notorious Mimi

* Iron Savages def. Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams

* Dralistico def. Willie Mack

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Willow Nightingale def Rachel Ellering

* Kyle Fletcher def. Christopher Daniels

* Diamanté def. Teal Piper

* Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Trish Adora

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Embassy def. AR Fox, Action Andretti, & Darius Martin