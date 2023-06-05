wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH TV Taping
ROH held a taping session for ROH TV at Universal Studios Orlando on Sunday, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below, per Fightful:
* Mark Briscoe def. Anthony Henry
* Action Andretti, Darius Martin & AR Fox def. VSK, Sonny Kiss & Slim J
* Matt Sydal def. Zack Clayton
* Tony Khan introduces Stokely Hathaway and Jerry Lynn as the ROH Board of Directors
* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Embassy def. Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, & Marcus Kross
* The Kingdom def. 2 unknown talents
* Kiera Hogan def. Robyn Renegade
* Skye Blue def. Viva Van
* Dark Order’s Evil Uno, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds def. Shane Taylor & The Workhorsemen
* Mercedes Martinez def. Vertvixen
* Tony Nese def. Serpentico
* Lee Moriarty def. Griff Garrison
* Rey Fenix def. Gravity
* Nick Comoroto def. Deimos (with Teal Piper)
* The Righteous & Stu Grayson def. Dalton Castle and The Boys
* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe def. Matt Sydal
* Miranda Alize def. Notorious Mimi
* Iron Savages def. Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams
* Dralistico def. Willie Mack
* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Willow Nightingale def Rachel Ellering
* Kyle Fletcher def. Christopher Daniels
* Diamanté def. Teal Piper
* Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Trish Adora
* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Embassy def. AR Fox, Action Andretti, & Darius Martin