Spoilers From ROH TV Taping

New content for ROH TV was taped Thursday at the AEW Collision taping, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results from the show below, per PWINsider:

* Komander def. Gringo Loco

* Daniel Garcia def. Christopher Daniels

* The Gates of Agony def. Action Andretti & Darius Martin

* The Righteous & Stu Grayson def. Zack Patterson, McCrane Martin & Rip Impact

* Athena def. Selezia Sparkx

* Lee Moriarty & Big Bill def. The Tate Twins

* Mark Briscoe def. Tony Nese and JD Drake

* Diamante def. Vanessa Kraven

* Six-Way Mayhem Match: Brian Cage def. Josh Woods, Shane Taylor, Willie Mack, Trent Seven and Dalton Castle

* The Kingdom & Leyla Hirsh def. The Infantry & Trish Adora. Maria Kannelis came out and said she wasn’t cleared to compete and said Hirsch was her substitute. Kanellis interfered and Hirsch made Adora submit to an armbar before walking out on her team.