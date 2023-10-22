wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH TV Taping
Ring of Honor taped matches for ROH TV before and after last night’s AEW Collision, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below, per PWInsider:
* Angelico def. Metallik
* Leyla Hirsch def. an unnamed competitor
* Dalton Castle def. Anthony Henry
* Diamante & Mercedes Martinez def. Athena & Billie Starkz
* Kyle Fletcher def. Willie Mack
* Gravity def. Slim J, Gringo Loco and Blake Christian
* The Infantry def. Terrence and Terrell Hughes
* Lee Moriarty def. Darius Martin
* Rachael Ellering def. Robyn Renegade
* The Gates of Agony def. The Iron Savages and Griff Garrison & Cole Karter
