wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH TV Taping After AEW Collision
October 29, 2023 | Posted by
More matches were taken for this week’s ROH TV after Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, and the results are online. You can check out the post-show results below, per PWINsider:
* ROH Women’s world Championship Match: Athena def. Mercedes Martinez
* Angelico def. Gringo Loco, Slim J and Metallik
* The Gates of Agony def. The Infantry, Iron Savages and Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon.
* Action Andretti def. Lee Johnson and Nick Comoroto.
* Kiera Hogan def. Charlette Renegade.
* Dalton Castle & Gravity def. The Workhorsemen and Griff Garrison & Cole Karter.
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega On What Another AEW World Title Reign Would Mean For His Legacy
- Vince McMahon and the Undertaker Attend Tyson Fury Fight in Saudi Arabia, McMahon Comments On Recent Dana White Interview
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Eric Bischoff’s Meetings In WCW About Taking Down WWE
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Dusty Rhodes’ Time In TNA, Being Replaced As A Booker