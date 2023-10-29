Spoilers From ROH TV Taping After AEW Collision

More matches were taken for this week’s ROH TV after Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, and the results are online. You can check out the post-show results below, per PWINsider:

* ROH Women’s world Championship Match: Athena def. Mercedes Martinez

* Angelico def. Gringo Loco, Slim J and Metallik

* The Gates of Agony def. The Infantry, Iron Savages and Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon.

* Action Andretti def. Lee Johnson and Nick Comoroto.

* Kiera Hogan def. Charlette Renegade.

* Dalton Castle & Gravity def. The Workhorsemen and Griff Garrison & Cole Karter.