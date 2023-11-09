wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH TV Taping After AEW Dynamite
November 9, 2023 | Posted by
Matches were taped for this week’s ROH TV after Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the post-show results below, per PWINsider:
* Eddie Kingston def. Dalton Castle
* Trent Beretta def. Peter Avalon
* The Outrunners def. Sebastian Wolfe & Jacoby Watts.
* Emi Sakura def. Kel.
* The Boys def. The Bollywood Boyz
* Marina Sharif def. Amira
* Hijo del Vikingo & Komander def. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal
