Spoilers From ROH TV Taping After AEW Dynamite

Matches were taped for this week’s ROH TV after Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the post-show results below, per PWINsider:

* Eddie Kingston def. Dalton Castle

* Trent Beretta def. Peter Avalon

* The Outrunners def. Sebastian Wolfe & Jacoby Watts.

* Emi Sakura def. Kel.

* The Boys def. The Bollywood Boyz

* Marina Sharif def. Amira

* Hijo del Vikingo & Komander def. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal