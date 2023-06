A ROH TV taping was held before this week’s AEW Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Willow Nightingale & Maki Itoh def. Emi Sakura & Megan Baines

* Pure Rules Match: Daniel Garcia def. The DKC. The judges were Dean Malenko, Jerry Lynn and Christopher Daniels.