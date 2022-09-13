wrestling / News
Spoilers From Sunday’s NJPW Strong Taping
NJPW Strong had a taping for their upcoming TV episodes on Sunday in Las Vegas, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Ari Daivari def. unnamed competitor
* Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs def. Jakob Austin Young and G-Sharpe.
* JR Kratos and Danny Limelight challenge Aussie Open to defend their titles against them.
* DOC Gallows def. Che Cabrera
* Chris Dickinson fought Fred Rosser to a double countout
* Yuya Uemura def. Christopher Daniels
* Juice Robinson def. Ren Narita
* Shota Umino beat QT Marshall
* Team Mistico def. Dorado and Blake Christian
* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open def. JR Kratos and Danny Limelight
* Tom Lawlor def. Tomohiro Ishii
* Shingo Takagi def. Rocky Romero
* Jay White and Karl Anderson def. Homicide and Wheeler Yuta. Team Filthy and Bullet Club beat down Homicide and Yuta after the match and Jay White cut a promo saying he was going to go see Eddie Kingston in New York City.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
- Matt Hardy Recalls The Backstage Reaction to ECW and WCW Closing, Adding ECW Into Invasion Angle
- R-Truth On Where Rumors Of His Beef With John Cena Came From, Cena’s Reaction To It
- Seth Rollins On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Says Working With Vince McMahon Was ‘Double-Edged Sword’