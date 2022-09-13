Spoilers From Sunday’s NJPW Strong Taping

NJPW Strong had a taping for their upcoming TV episodes on Sunday in Las Vegas, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Ari Daivari def. unnamed competitor

* Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs def. Jakob Austin Young and G-Sharpe.

* JR Kratos and Danny Limelight challenge Aussie Open to defend their titles against them.

* DOC Gallows def. Che Cabrera

* Chris Dickinson fought Fred Rosser to a double countout

* Yuya Uemura def. Christopher Daniels

* Juice Robinson def. Ren Narita

* Shota Umino beat QT Marshall

* Team Mistico def. Dorado and Blake Christian

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open def. JR Kratos and Danny Limelight

* Tom Lawlor def. Tomohiro Ishii

* Shingo Takagi def. Rocky Romero

* Jay White and Karl Anderson def. Homicide and Wheeler Yuta. Team Filthy and Bullet Club beat down Homicide and Yuta after the match and Jay White cut a promo saying he was going to go see Eddie Kingston in New York City.