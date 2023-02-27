Spoilers From Sunday’s ROH TV Taping

ROH held a second day of TV tapings on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Proving Grounds Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Willie Mack

* Dante Martin def. Mike Bennett. The Kingdom attacked Dante Martin after the match before Darius Martin ran them off.

* Gran Metalik & Blake Christian def. The Trustbusters

* Eddie Kingston def. Jeeves Kay. Claudio Castagnoli was at ringside drinking coffee and Kingston threw Jeeves into him on the outside.

* Proving Grounds Match: Athena def. Hyan

* Silas Young def. Marcus Kross. Young had a post-match promo.

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Embassy def. Dalton Castle & The Boys. The Embassy attacked after the match and AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Gran Metalik made the save.

* Skye Blue def. Lady Frost

* Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal def. The Outrunners. Aussie Open came out after and Kyle Fletcher cut a promo on Daniels & Sydal for a match. Daniels accepted the challenge.