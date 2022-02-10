wrestling / News
Spoilers From This Week’s AEW Rampage
February 9, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches after Dynamite to air on this week’s AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:
* The Young Bucks defeated Roppongi Vice. Orange Cassidy went under the ring at one point and Danhausen traded places with him, while Jay White attacked Trent.
* Dr. Britt Baker defeated Robyn Renegade
* Hook defeated Blake Li
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Jungle Boy & Luchasarus defeated Austin & Colton Gunn
More Trending Stories
- The Briscoes Tell Tony Khan To Make A Decision About A Match With FTR
- WWE Reportedly Wants New ‘Major Attraction’ Match At WrestleMania 38 After Shane McMahon’s Exit
- Note On Randy Orton’s ‘Verbal Cue’ To Shane McMahon Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
- Charlie Haas on There Being a Report He Died After His Concussion, What Motivated His Comeback