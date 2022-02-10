wrestling / News

Spoilers From This Week’s AEW Rampage

February 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches after Dynamite to air on this week’s AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* The Young Bucks defeated Roppongi Vice. Orange Cassidy went under the ring at one point and Danhausen traded places with him, while Jay White attacked Trent.

* Dr. Britt Baker defeated Robyn Renegade

* Hook defeated Blake Li

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Jungle Boy & Luchasarus defeated Austin & Colton Gunn

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading