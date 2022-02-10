Spoilers From This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after Dynamite to air on this week’s AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* The Young Bucks defeated Roppongi Vice. Orange Cassidy went under the ring at one point and Danhausen traded places with him, while Jay White attacked Trent.

* Dr. Britt Baker defeated Robyn Renegade

* Hook defeated Blake Li

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Jungle Boy & Luchasarus defeated Austin & Colton Gunn