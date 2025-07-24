wrestling / News

Spoilers From This Week’s ROH Taping

July 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ring of Honor ROH TV Logo Spoilers On HonorClub Image Credit: ROH

ROH taped matches before Dynamite for ROH On HonorClub, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Jay Lethal & Satnum Singh def. GPA and Hunter Holdcraft

* Lee Johnson & Blake Christian def. Joe Alonso & Thomas Hines before getting confronted by Tomohiro Ishii and Atlantis Jr.

