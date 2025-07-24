wrestling / News
Spoilers From This Week’s ROH Taping
July 23, 2025 | Posted by
ROH taped matches before Dynamite for ROH On HonorClub, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Jay Lethal & Satnum Singh def. GPA and Hunter Holdcraft
* Lee Johnson & Blake Christian def. Joe Alonso & Thomas Hines before getting confronted by Tomohiro Ishii and Atlantis Jr.
More Trending Stories
- JBL Reveals Scrapped Plans For Him In TNA, How It Changed
- Rikishi Reacts To Naomi Winning The Women’s World Title, Says It’s Her Time
- CM Punk Reveals Triple H Stopped Him From Performing a Scripted Promo After His WWE Return
- WWE Reportedly Changed Planned Matchup at SummerSlam for Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss