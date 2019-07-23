wrestling / News

Spoilers From This Week’s WWE Main Event Tapings

July 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before Raw Reunion in Tampa, Florida that will air for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Naomi defeated Sarah Logan.

* Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Titus O’Neil defeated EC3, Eric Young, Cesaro and Robert Roode.

