wrestling / News
Spoilers From This Week’s WWE Main Event Tapings
July 22, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before Raw Reunion in Tampa, Florida that will air for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Naomi defeated Sarah Logan.
* Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Titus O’Neil defeated EC3, Eric Young, Cesaro and Robert Roode.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Claims that Heat On RVD and Sabu Nearly Killed ECW/WWE Relationship, WWE Paying ECW
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Vince McMahon Releasing Jim Ross Shortly After Bell’s Palsy Attack, Awkward Phone Call Before Prichard Was Told
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Controversy Over Hulk Hogan Using Derogatory Term For Polish People on Larry King, Internal Turner Reaction to It
- Corey Graves on WWE Hiring Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins Leading the Locker Room