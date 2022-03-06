Spoilers From Today’s AEW Dark Taping At Revolution Fanfest

All Elite Wrestling held another AEW Dark taping today at the Fanfest in Orlando, ahead of tomorrow’s Revolution PPV. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Lee Johnson def. Serpentico

* Kiera Hogan def. Ashley DiBois

* Bear Country def. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth)

* Diamante def. Leva Bates

* Fuego del Sol def. Peter Avalon

* AQA def. Session Moth Martina

* The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) def. Aaron Solo & Nick Comorato