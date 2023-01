Spoilers From Today’s AEW Dark Tapings

All Elite Wrestling taped several matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark today at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Here are the results, via PWInsider:

* Blake Christian def. Serpentico

* RUSH def. Aiden Park (Parker Lee)

* Red Velvet def. Sofia Castillo

* Dalton Castle def. Dante Casanova

* Mascara Dorada def. Slim J

* Yuka Sakazaki def. Avery Breaux

* The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) def. The Gifted (Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Price)

* Baliyan Akki (w/ Mei Suruga) def. Rico Gonzalez

* Konosuke Takeshita def. EJ Nduka

* Julia Hart def. Devlyn Macabre

* Top Flight & AR Fox def. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon)

* The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard) def. Leon Ruffin and Fuego Del Sol

* Mei Suruga def. Hyena Hera

* The Varisty Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) def. Alan & Cameron Russell

* Kiera Hogan def. Megan Meyers

* Kip Sabian def. Gravity

* Zack Clayton def. Dan Adams

* Brian Pillman Jr & Brock Anderson def. Jeeves K & Sonny Kiss (w/ Slim J)

* Christopher Daniels def. Serpentico

* Ari Daivari def. J Spade

* Diamante def. Ultra Violette

* Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Terry Yaki, Larry Lazzard & Jay Lucas

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Bronson