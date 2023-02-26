wrestling / News
Spoilers From Today’s AEW Dark TV Tapings From Universal Studios Orlando
– AEW taped matches for future episodes of AEW Dark earlier today at Universal Studio in Orlando, Florida. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful and Kaden Lee:
* Parker Boudreaux beat Vinny Pacifico.
* Peter Avalon beat Dean Alexander.
* Tony Schiavone interviewed Peter Avalon facing Chris Jericho.
* Julia Hart beat Zoe Lane.
* Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, & Jay Lethal beat Jackson Drake, Oliver Sawyer, & Jay Malachi.
* Tony Schiavone interviewed the team of Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal.
* Juice Robinson beat Leon Ruffin.
* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) beat The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum).
* Former AEW Women’s World Champion Riho beat Diamanté.
* Leila Grey picked up the win over Kiera Hogan.
* Action Andretti was victorious over Lee Johnson.
* Sonny Kiss beat Terry Kidd.
* Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) beat The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth).
* Tony Schiavone interviewed The Iron Savages.
* The Renegades (Charlette & Robyn Renegade) beat Mafiosa & Avery Breaux.
* Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson defeated Moses O’Shay Edwards.
* Toni Storm picked up the win over Billie Starkz.
* AR Fox beat Nick Commoroto.
* Skye Blue defeated Queen Aminata.
* Evil Uno beat Alexander Moss.
* Marina Shafir beat Steph De Lander.
* Zack Clayton beat a local talent.
* Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) beat The Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray).
* Brady Booker beat Serpentico.
* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Cole Karter.
* After the match, Lee Johnson attacked Takeshita. Orange Cassidy then came out to make the save for Takeshita.
