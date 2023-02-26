– AEW taped matches for future episodes of AEW Dark earlier today at Universal Studio in Orlando, Florida. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful and Kaden Lee:

* Parker Boudreaux beat Vinny Pacifico.

* Peter Avalon beat Dean Alexander.

* Tony Schiavone interviewed Peter Avalon facing Chris Jericho.

* Julia Hart beat Zoe Lane.

* Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, & Jay Lethal beat Jackson Drake, Oliver Sawyer, & Jay Malachi.

* Tony Schiavone interviewed the team of Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal.

* Juice Robinson beat Leon Ruffin.

* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) beat The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum).

* Former AEW Women’s World Champion Riho beat Diamanté.

* Leila Grey picked up the win over Kiera Hogan.

* Action Andretti was victorious over Lee Johnson.

* Sonny Kiss beat Terry Kidd.

* Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) beat The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth).

* Tony Schiavone interviewed The Iron Savages.

* The Renegades (Charlette & Robyn Renegade) beat Mafiosa & Avery Breaux.

* Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson defeated Moses O’Shay Edwards.

* Toni Storm picked up the win over Billie Starkz.

* AR Fox beat Nick Commoroto.

* Skye Blue defeated Queen Aminata.

* Evil Uno beat Alexander Moss.

* Marina Shafir beat Steph De Lander.

* Zack Clayton beat a local talent.

* Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) beat The Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray).

* Brady Booker beat Serpentico.

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Cole Karter.

* After the match, Lee Johnson attacked Takeshita. Orange Cassidy then came out to make the save for Takeshita.

It just got TOO SWEET here at #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/EbolnUZknr — Kaden Lee (@kaden_ftw) February 26, 2023