Spoilers From Today’s NJPW Strong High Alert Taping

NJPW Strong taped their High Alert event on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina and the results are online. You can see the spoilers from the taping below, per WZ:

* Jorel Nelson def. Shane Haste

* JR Kratos def. Drew Adler

* John Skyler def. Lucky Ali

* Dax Harwood def. Rocky Romero

* Hikuleo def. Big Damo

* Kevin Knight & DKC def. Heat Seekers (Elliot Russel and Sigmon)

* QT Marshall def. Parker Li; Shot Umino confronted Marshall after the match, and QT escaped.

* TJP def. Mascara Dorado

* STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) def. Fred Yehi. TJP showed up after the match to set up a title match at Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

* KUSHIDA & Ren Narita def. The Workhorsemen

* Eddie Kingston def. Jake Something

* STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Finals: Aussie Open def. Christopher Daniels & Uemura to win the titles

* El Desperado def. Blake Christian & Hiromu Takahashi