Spoilers From Today’s WWE NXT UK Tapings

July 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT UK Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches for NXT UK on Thursday and the results are now online. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, which saw a new NXT UK Champion crowned, per Twitter user Ernie Poulton and Fightful:

* Andre Chase def. Sha Samuels
* NXT UK Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Trent Seven def. Oliver Carter
* NXT UK Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Tyler Bate def. Joe Coffey
* NXT UK Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar def. Mark Coffey (c)
* Saxon Huxley def. Kenny Williams
* NXT UK Women’s Championship Number One Contender’s Match: Blair Davenport def. Eliza Alexander, Isla Dawn and Amale.
* Mark Andrews def. Josh Morrell
* NXT UK Championship Tournament Final Match: Tyler Bate def. Trent Seven

