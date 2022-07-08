wrestling / News
Spoilers From Today’s WWE NXT UK Tapings
July 7, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches for NXT UK on Thursday and the results are now online. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, which saw a new NXT UK Champion crowned, per Twitter user Ernie Poulton and Fightful:
* Andre Chase def. Sha Samuels
* NXT UK Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Trent Seven def. Oliver Carter
* NXT UK Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Tyler Bate def. Joe Coffey
* NXT UK Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar def. Mark Coffey (c)
* Saxon Huxley def. Kenny Williams
* NXT UK Women’s Championship Number One Contender’s Match: Blair Davenport def. Eliza Alexander, Isla Dawn and Amale.
* Mark Andrews def. Josh Morrell
* NXT UK Championship Tournament Final Match: Tyler Bate def. Trent Seven
More Trending Stories
- Note On When Ruby Soho Attack on AEW Dynamite Was Filmed
- Wardlow Claims MJF Is ‘Not a Good Person,’ Says He Didn’t Enjoy Working With Him
- Bobby Lashley Says Theory Will Hold Multiple World Titles, Talks US Title Win
- DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW