Spoilers From Today’s WWE NXT UK Tapings

WWE taped matches for NXT UK on Thursday and the results are now online. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, which saw a new NXT UK Champion crowned, per Twitter user Ernie Poulton and Fightful:

* Andre Chase def. Sha Samuels

* NXT UK Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Trent Seven def. Oliver Carter

* NXT UK Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Tyler Bate def. Joe Coffey

* NXT UK Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar def. Mark Coffey (c)

* Saxon Huxley def. Kenny Williams

* NXT UK Women’s Championship Number One Contender’s Match: Blair Davenport def. Eliza Alexander, Isla Dawn and Amale.

* Mark Andrews def. Josh Morrell

* NXT UK Championship Tournament Final Match: Tyler Bate def. Trent Seven