Spoilers From Today’s WWE NXT UK Tapings

WWE held another round of NXT UK tapings on Thursday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers from the tapings at BT Sport Studio in London, England below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Mark Coffey defeated Saxton Huxley

* NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith defeated Die Familie and Moustache Mountain

* Lash Legend defeated Emilia McKenzie

* Dog Collar Match: Wildboar defeated Eddie Dennis

* Sha Samuels defeated Damon Kemp

* Heritage Cup Rules Match: Charlie Dempsey defeated A-Kid

* Von Wagner defeated Sam Gradwell

* Stevie Turner defeated Angel Hayze

* Mark Andrews defeated Kenny Williams

* Symbiosis defeated Oli Blake and Tate Mayfairs. Primate and T-Bone turned on Eddie Dennis.

* Eliza Alexander defeated Amale when an injury took place.

* Tiger Turan defeated Josh Morrell via referee stoppage due to injury

* Lash Legend defeated Myla Grace

* Wolfgang and Damon Kemp defeated Noam Dar and Sha Samuels

* Trent Seven cut a promo in the ring pretending to announce his retirement, then turned and attacked Tyler Bate

* NXT UK Women’s Championship Match: Meiko Satomura defeated Ivy Nile