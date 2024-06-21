wrestling / News
Spoilers From Tonight’s ROH Taping
June 20, 2024 | Posted by
ROH taped matches on Thursday night before the AEW Collision taping, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* Juice Robinson & The Gunns def. The Dark Order
* Mark Briscoe def. Kyle Fletcher
