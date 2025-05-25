Spoilers From Tonight’s TNA Impact Tapings In Brampton, Ontario

TNA Wrestling taped matches for upcoming episodes of Impact tonight in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. You can find spoilers below, via Fightful:

Xplosion

* Sami Callihan def. Amir Jordan

* JDC def. Channing Decker

Impact (May 29)

* Mustafa Ali def. Raj Singh. After the match, the Great Hands beat up Singh. Tasha Steelz protested and Ali shoved her, but she stayed with the group.

* Lei Ying Lee def. Ash by Elegance. Personal Concierge said he was preparing for an Elegance Release Party and wouldn’t be available for the match. Masha Slamovich then challenged Lee to a match at Against All Odds.

* Mance Warner def. Bryce Hansen. Steph de Lander said she and Warner want the TNA International title.

* Robert Stone & Victoria Crawford def. Santino Marella & Arianna Grace. Jimmy Korderas was the special guest referee. Stone set three rules for the match: Ten minute time limit, Alisha Edwards as guest enforcer and the Cobra was banned. Stone then pinned Grace and Edwards counted the pin. Tessa Blanchard was meant to compete but didn’t, and the crowd cheered when it was announced she wasn’t in it.

* Maggie Lee now goes by the name M by Elegance. Harley Hudson and Myla Grace interrupted, throwing champagne on Heather and M.

* TNA International Champion Steve Maclin def. Matt Cardona.

Impact (June 5)

* Indi Hartwell def. Tasha Steelz. Mustafa Ali shoved Steelz again after the match, before Jason Hotch interfered. Ali left the ring, with Steelz and John Skyler following.

* X Division Champion Moose def. Eric Young. Northern Armory beat up someone in the audience.

* Harley Hudson & Myla Grace def. Heather and M By Elegance

* Monsters Ball: Xia Brookside def. Rosemary

* Santino Marella announced that he will step down as Director of Authority on June 6 at Against All Odds, then become the DOA again on June 7 after he beats Robert Stone at Against All Odds. If Stone wins their match, he becomes the DOA. Stone said when he wins, he will ban Santino from tNA.

* The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel) def First Class (AJ Francis & Kc Mavarro), Edward Edwards & Brian Myers, and Laredo Kid. Octagon Jr., Kid’s partner, was absent.

* Matt Hardy, Leon Slater & Mike Santana def. Ryan Nemeth, Nic Nemeth & Frankie Kazarian