Spoilers From UWN Championship Wrestling Taping

UWN Championship Wrestling taped yesterday in Irvine, California and the results are online. You can see the spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:

spoiler results from 2/7/23 at the The Irvine Improv – Irvine, CA

* Johnny LoQuasto introduces Invictus Khash but Jordan Clearwater comes out instead and cuts a promo on Khash, saying he’s a loser and owes his career to him. He said he’s going to use his rematch clause to get his title back. Khash came to the ring and they fought for a bit before Clearwater retreated.

* Evan Daniels, Bryce Saturn & Charles Cassus def. Kevin Martsenson, Pretty Peter Avalon & Bateman

* Jordan Clearwater def. Papo Esco

* United TV Championship Match: Jack Banning def. Jordan Cruz to win the title

* Loser Leaves Town Match: Levi Shapiro & Rob McKnight def. Lord Crewe & El Primohenio

* Danny Limelight came out and talked about his win over Jordan Clearwater and match with Eddie Kingstonbefore moving on to Clark Connors and Invictus Khash, saying everyone will tap to him.

* JRod took on Candy Girl (no word on the winner)

* Sledge def. EJ Sparks, and Bateman attacked Sparks afterward until Peter Avalon made the save.

* Zicky Dice def. Willie Mack

* Invictus Khash def. Cam Gates

* Jonnie Robbie def. Alex Gracia

* UWN Heavyweight Championship Match: Danny Limelight def. Clark Connors. Zicky Dice appeared on the screen challenging Limelight to a match, then ran in from behind and took Limelight out.

* Savanna Stone def. Zeda Zhang

* 24K def. an enhancement talent team.

* Dom Kubrick def. Big Hoss

* Beef Candy & Wolf Zaddies def. The Institution & The Midnight Heat