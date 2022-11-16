wrestling / News
Spoilers From UWN Championship Wrestling TV Taping
UWN held their latest TV tapings on Tuesday in Irvine, California and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Charles R3 Cassus def. Koto Hiro, then cut a promo saying he has unfinished business with Peter Avalon.
* Invictus Khash def. Ray Jaz
* Vipress def. Mylo
* United Television Championship Match: Jordan Cruz def. Dom Kubrick. Jack Banning came out after to say he wants a title shot.
* El Primohenio Trebeca def. Lord Crew via countout.
* Danny Limelight def. Alan Angels. After the match, it was announced that LImelight will face Jordan Clearwater for the UWN World Heayweight Championship on December 11th.
* Levi Shapiro def. Dom Kubrick by DQ due to an attack from Halston Boddy, Lord Crew, & El Primohenio.
* United World Tag Team Championship Match: Reno Scum def. The Varos Twins
* Savanah Strong def. Bryn Thorne
* 24k def. The Agents of Chaos due to an excessive beatdown.
* Peter Avalon announced he’ll face Charles R3 Cassus at Red Carpet Rumble.
* United Heritage Championship Match: Kevin Martsenson def. Zicky Dice to win the title.
* Zeda Zhang def. Alex Gracia
* TMDK def. Beef Candy
* Jack Banning def. Ju Dizz. The Insititution attacked post-match and Jordan Cruz made the save.
* Jordan Clearwater & Invictus Khash def. Willie Mack & Bateman. Danny Limelight nailed Khash with a brick after the match.
* Big Hoss def. Sledge
* B-Boy def. Mikey O’Shea
More Trending Stories
- MJF Says He Can Bring Stability To AEW World Title, Hasn’t Signed A Contract Extension
- Mick Foley Says Vader Had The Stiffest Punches; Compares Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin’s Punches
- First-Ever Iron Survivor Matches Set For NXT Deadline, Rules Revealed
- Note On WWE Contracts For Several Returning Stars