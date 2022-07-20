Spoilers From UWN Championship Wrestling TV Taping

The United Wrestling Network held their latest UWN Championship Wrestling TV taping on Tuesday in Irvine, California and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, which saw several matches taped, courtesy of PWInsider:

* Collegiate Wrestling Challenge: Mike Goga def. Invictus Khash via DQ

* Cezar Bononi def. El Primohenio Trebeca

* Kevin Martenson def. Fidel Bravo

* Beef Candy def. Hopkins & Rose. Afterward Guy Tweakacetti comes out and says they’ll defend their United Tag Team Championship against Midnight Heat Golden Opportunity.

* Lord Crewd def. an unnamed enhancement talent.

* Golden Opportunity Match: Jack Banning def. Big Hoss

* Bateman def. Cezar Bononi

* Zicky Dice & Jordan Cruz def. Papo Esco & Danny Limelight

* The Institution (Honest Jon, Hunter Freeman, Brendan Devine & Jack Banning) def. Big Hoss, Don Kuberick, Hawkins & Rose

* Jordan Cruz def. Vinny Massaro

* Zicky Dice def. EJ Sparks via DQ

* Golden Opportunity Match: Levi Shapiro def. Ju Diss

* United Television Championship Match: Papo Esco def. JD Drake

* Golden Opportunity Match: Danny Limelight def. Slice Boogie

* Alex Gracia & Savanah Stone def. Mylo & Johnny Roddy.

* Lord Crewd def. Dom Kubrick

* United World Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater def. Frankie Kazarian