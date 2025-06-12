wrestling / News
Spoilers From WWE LFG Taping
A taping for WWE LFG took place on Wednesday, and the spoilers are now online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWInsider
* Chris Island defeated Trill London
* Tatyanna Dumas defeated Summer Sorrell
* Anthony Luke defeated Drake Morreaux
Booker T and Michelle McCool watched the first two matches from the crow’s nest, while McCool and The Undertaker did the same for the last match.
