Spoilers From WWE LFG Taping

A taping for WWE LFG took place on Wednesday, and the spoilers are now online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWInsider

* Chris Island defeated Trill London

* Tatyanna Dumas defeated Summer Sorrell

* Anthony Luke defeated Drake Morreaux

Booker T and Michelle McCool watched the first two matches from the crow’s nest, while McCool and The Undertaker did the same for the last match.