Spoilers From Impact Wrestling’s Saturday Tapings

Impact Wrestling taped a series of matches and promos in Louisville, KY on November 19th for future airing purposes. You can see the spoilers below (via PWInsider):

*Rich Swann interrupted Bully Ray during his promo for a match setup, in which Ray defeated Swann.

*Moose defeated Bhupinder Gujjar and then mistakenly called out Joe Hendry during a promo cut. Gujjar speared Moose in the ensuing brawl.

*Kazarian defeated Steve Maclin by disqualification.

*Mickie James defeated Deonna Purrazzo.

*Jordynne Grace then challenged James to a match for the Knockouts World Championship at IMPACT’s upcoming Hard To Kill event.

*IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino & Heath vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) ultimately came to a no contest after The Major Players (Brian Myers & Matt Cardona) got into it as well.

*Savannah Evans defeated Taya Valkyrie.

*Josh Alexander stated that he doesn’t intend to wait for Hard To Kill and issued an open challenge targeting Bully Ray. Ray did not answer the challenge, but “Speedball” Mike Bailey responded.

*Josh Alexander defeated Speedball Bailey in the ensuing bout. After the match, Bailey was attacked by Kenny King. Alexander attempted to intervene in Bailey’s defense, but was attacked by Bully Ray.