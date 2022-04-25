wrestling / News

Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping 4.24.22

April 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling taped matches and segments for upcoming episodes on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below (per Impact Asylum):

* Tenille Dashwood def. Gisele Shaw
* Violent By Design, Heath & Rhino, and The Briscoes all confronted each other in a promo segment.
* The Briscoes def. Heath and Rhino
* Bhupinder Guijar def. VSK. Shera attacked VSK after, and Shera vs. Guijar was set for Under Siege.
* Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) def. the Motor City Machine Guns and Mike Bailey. Bullet Club and Honor No More brawled afterward.
* Rosemary and Havok interrupted Taya Valkyrie during a promo. Deonna Purrazzo came out and attacked Valkyrie.
* Rosemary and Havok def. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans.
* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander def. Moose to retain. Tomohiro Ishii came out and stared down Alexander afterward.
* Tables Match: W. Morrissey def. Brian Myers
* X-Division Championship: Ace Austin def. Rocky Romero. Austin will defend against Trey Miguel ay Under Siege.
* Masha Slamovich def. an unnamed opponent
* BeyBlade def. The Souljas. More Bullet Club vs. Honor No More brawling after.
* Tomohiro Ishii def. Steve Maclin
* PCO def. JONAH

