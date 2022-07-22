Spoilers On Initial Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown

A new report has some spoilers regarding the early plans that are in place for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will be in Boston for tonight’s show and that Brock Lesnar, Maximum Male Models, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Theory, Adam Pearce, Street Profits, and New Day were, as of Thursday night, all scheduled to appear on the show.

The report additionally notes that Roman Reigns’ locker room was prepped for a segment, though there’s no word yet on whether Reigns himself will actually appear.

Regarding the Maximum Male Models segment introducing their beachwear line, it was at one point set to include some merchandise for SummerSlam. And finally, Drew McIntyre was set to smash some tables.

Smackdown airs tonight from Boston live on FOX.