Spoilers For Last Night’s AEW Rampage Tapings

All Elite Wrestling taped Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage last night in Savannah, GA following that night’s Dynamite. You can find spoilers below, via Solo Wrestling:

* Jon Moxley def. Lee Moriarty

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Christopher Daniels

* Anna Jay def. Ruby Soho

* Kip Sabian def. Komander, El Hijo del Vikingo & The Butcher to get a shot at Orange Cassidy’s International title on Collision.