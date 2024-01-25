wrestling / News

Spoilers For Last Night’s AEW Rampage Tapings

January 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage 1-26-24 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling taped Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage last night in Savannah, GA following that night’s Dynamite. You can find spoilers below, via Solo Wrestling:

* Jon Moxley def. Lee Moriarty
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Christopher Daniels
* Anna Jay def. Ruby Soho
* Kip Sabian def. Komander, El Hijo del Vikingo & The Butcher to get a shot at Orange Cassidy’s International title on Collision.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading