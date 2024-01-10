wrestling / News
Spoilers From Last Night’s WWE NXT Level Up Taping
January 10, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped a new episode of NXT Level Up last night at the Performance Center and the episode will stream this Friday. You can find results below, via PWInsider:
* Joe Coffey def. Tavion Heights
* Jaida Parker def. Amari Miller
* Joe Gacy def. Javier Bernal. Gacy had gear similar to his independent days and a different entrance video.
