Spoilers From Last Night’s WWE NXT Level Up Taping

January 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped a new episode of NXT Level Up last night at the Performance Center and the episode will stream this Friday. You can find results below, via PWInsider:

* Joe Coffey def. Tavion Heights
* Jaida Parker def. Amari Miller
* Joe Gacy def. Javier Bernal. Gacy had gear similar to his independent days and a different entrance video.

