Spoilers on Main Event For Tribute to the Troops, Pics and Video From Taping

– The main event from Tuesday’s Tribute to the Troops taping has been revealed. Wrestling Inc reports that Dean Ambrose and Daniel Bryan faced AJ Styles and Seth Rollins in the main event of the show, which took place inside of Hangar 7007 at Fort Hood, Texas.

You can see some pics and video from the taping below:

A giant THANK YOU to the #WWE for entertaining #FortHood in their Tribute to the Troops! See how this ends for #RondaRousey, Dec 28 on USA! pic.twitter.com/xlhS0nuPVp — Fort Hood (@forthood) December 4, 2018

Jon Stewart stopped by #FortHood to share a laugh with #Soldiers courtesy of the #USO. Thanks, Jon! pic.twitter.com/d6pjSyaBFE — Fort Hood (@forthood) December 4, 2018