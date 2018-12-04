Quantcast

 

Spoilers on Main Event For Tribute to the Troops, Pics and Video From Taping

December 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Tribute to the Troops

– The main event from Tuesday’s Tribute to the Troops taping has been revealed. Wrestling Inc reports that Dean Ambrose and Daniel Bryan faced AJ Styles and Seth Rollins in the main event of the show, which took place inside of Hangar 7007 at Fort Hood, Texas.

You can see some pics and video from the taping below:

