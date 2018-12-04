wrestling / News
Spoilers on Main Event For Tribute to the Troops, Pics and Video From Taping
– The main event from Tuesday’s Tribute to the Troops taping has been revealed. Wrestling Inc reports that Dean Ambrose and Daniel Bryan faced AJ Styles and Seth Rollins in the main event of the show, which took place inside of Hangar 7007 at Fort Hood, Texas.
You can see some pics and video from the taping below:
#WWE Tribute to the Troops going on NOW at #FortHood #Texas pic.twitter.com/6urGStApvR
— Fort Hood (@forthood) December 4, 2018
A giant THANK YOU to the #WWE for entertaining #FortHood in their Tribute to the Troops! See how this ends for #RondaRousey, Dec 28 on USA! pic.twitter.com/xlhS0nuPVp
— Fort Hood (@forthood) December 4, 2018
Jon Stewart stopped by #FortHood to share a laugh with #Soldiers courtesy of the #USO. Thanks, Jon! pic.twitter.com/d6pjSyaBFE
— Fort Hood (@forthood) December 4, 2018
💙Finding Common Ground and creating inclusion at Meadow Elementary School! Don’t Be A Bully!! #BeAStar !! xo⭐️d @wwecommunity @TitusONeilWWE @WWEApollo @SinCaraWWE @itsBayleyWWE @SamoaJoe #wwe pic.twitter.com/VLC1mIPKwV
— Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) December 4, 2018
Today, @WWE Superstars are finding common ground and creating inclusion at Meadow Elementary School! Put an end to bullying! #BeAStar pic.twitter.com/qkreNJGXxY
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) December 4, 2018