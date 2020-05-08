Spoilers on Match Expected For AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW is expected to have another title match on this month’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV. The WON reports that Nyla Rose will likely defend the AEW Women’s Championship on the PPV against the winner of the Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander match that is set for next week’s Dynamite.

That match, if it does happen, would join the following announced for the May 23rd PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Lance Archer

* MJF vs. Jungle Boy

* Casino Ladder Match: Competitors TBA