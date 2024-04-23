wrestling / News
Spoilers On Match Order For Tonight’s WWE NXT
WWE NXT kicks off their two-week Spring Breakin’ event on tonight’s show, and a new report has revealed the match order for the show. Fightful Select reports that the match order as of earlier today (always subject to change of course) is:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley
* D’Angelo Family vs. No Quarter Catch Crew
* Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker
* Lola Vice and Natalya’s NXT Underground contract signing.
* Beach Brawl Match: Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport
* Baron Corbin vs. Lexis King
* NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams