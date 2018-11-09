Spoilers From MLW: Fusion Taping

– MLW taped matches from Thursday’s Fightland event, which will air during the coming weeks on MLW: Fusion. The results are below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

Before the tapings begin Ray Flores is introduced to the crowd as the ring announcer for tonight’s tapings. Flores is a popular MMA and boxing ring announcer who has worked for Mayweather Promotions recently. Cicero Stadium looks to be a legitimate sell out. The production quality is very high but there does seem to be some static issues with the mic. Not sure if you’ll be able to tell on TV or if it’s just issues.

* Match 1: Ricky Martinez def. Dr. Rex Baccuss.

* Match 2: Puma King def. The MJF in a Flag Match.

* Match 3: Marko Stunt def. El Gringo Loco.

* Match 4: Simon Gotch def. Ariel Dominguez in a $10,000 Open Challenge match. Total squash match. Following the bout Gotch shoves the $10,000 in Dominguez’s mouth and hits him with another Gotch Piledriver. Dominguez had to be helped to the back by two referees.

Ray Flores announces that tickets go on sale for MLW’s Chicago return on March 2, 2019 this Monday.

* Match 5: Myron Reed def. Ace Austin. Very fun bout. Best of the night so far.

* Match 6: Size Matters (Joey Ryan & Swoggle) def. The Dirty Blondes. Joey Ryan comes to the ring with his arm in a sling. He says that last night in Austin, TX he tore his pec muscle, “That seems to be going around a bit.” He doesn’t have a diagnosis for how bad it is, he has not seen a doctor yet. He did promise Swoggle that he would be his partner for tonight so even with one arm, they are going to win tonight. Joey legitimately did not use his left, injured arm the entire match. Following the bout he removed his sling to show the crowd a massive bruise on the upper part of his arm. He then said he thinks he is going to need surgery and does not know how long he’ll be out of action.

* Match #7: Kotto Brazil def Trey Miguel.

* Match #8: Tommy Dreamer def. Brian Pillman Jr. Following the bout Dreamer shook Pillman’s hand and tried to put him over the the crowd. Pillman abruptly turned on Dreamer, hitting him with a swinging straightjacket DDT and beating him down. Teddy Hart came to the ring and raised Pillman’s hand over Dreamer’s fallen body. Pillman then picked up Dreamer and hit him with another swinging straightjacket DDT.

* Match #9: Ace Romero def. Marko Stunt. These two worked very, very well together. Big pops from the crowd. Go out of your way to find this one.

* Match #10: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor def. Sami Callihan in a Chicago Street Fight. Callihan and Lawlor brawled up and down the entrance way quite a bit to start the match. This led to some fans chanting “Can’t See Sh*t!”.

* Match #11: Teddy Hart w/ Brian Pillman Jr def. Jason Cade. Pillman helped Hart win the bout by hitting Cade with his cane while the ref’s back was turned.

* Match #12: Rush def. Sammy Guevara.

* Match #13: PCO def. Brody King in a No DQ Match.

* Match #14: Low Ki (c) def. “Swerve” Shane Strickland to retain the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

Match #15: Lucha Brothers (c) w/ Konnan def. LA Park & Hijo de LA Park to retain the MLW World Tag Team Championships.