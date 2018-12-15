wrestling / News
Spoilers for Last Night’s MLW Fusion TV Tapings (12.14.18)
– Before and after last night’s MLW Fusion Live broadcast, the promotion taped some additional matches in Miami, Florida. Below are the results, courtesy of PWInsider.
* Ricky Martinez defeated Fred Yehi.
* Ace Romero defeated Simon Gotch, winning his Prize Fight Challenge. Ace tosses the money out to the fans after.
* Ariel Dominguez defeated Andrew Everett
* Brian Pillman Jr. & Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated The Dirty Blondes.
* LA Park defeated Gringo Loco,
After the broadcast:
* Barrington Hughes & Ace Romero defeated The Dirty Blondes.
* Brian Pillman Jr. pinned Tommy Dreamer.
* MLW Champion Low Ki defeated Konnan in a DQ match that saw Ki break a bottle over Konnan’s head. Tom Lawlor saved Konnan from being beaten by Salina de la Renta’s crew after the match.