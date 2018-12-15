Spoilers for Last Night’s MLW Fusion TV Tapings (12.14.18)

– Before and after last night’s MLW Fusion Live broadcast, the promotion taped some additional matches in Miami, Florida. Below are the results, courtesy of PWInsider.

* Ricky Martinez defeated Fred Yehi.

* Ace Romero defeated Simon Gotch, winning his Prize Fight Challenge. Ace tosses the money out to the fans after.

* Ariel Dominguez defeated Andrew Everett

* Brian Pillman Jr. & Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated The Dirty Blondes.

* LA Park defeated Gringo Loco,

After the broadcast:

* Barrington Hughes & Ace Romero defeated The Dirty Blondes.

* Brian Pillman Jr. pinned Tommy Dreamer.

* MLW Champion Low Ki defeated Konnan in a DQ match that saw Ki break a bottle over Konnan’s head. Tom Lawlor saved Konnan from being beaten by Salina de la Renta’s crew after the match.