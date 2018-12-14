wrestling / News
Spoilers For MLW Never say Never
– MLW taped their Never Say Never show in Miami, Florida on Friday. The results are below, Per WZ.
* Tom Lawlor defeated Simon Gotch in a No Holds Barred Fight. There were no ropes and the fight would only be stopped by way of KO or submission.
* After the fight, Lawlor said he would be challenging Low Ki for the MLW Championship at Superfight on February 2.
* Selina De La Renta cut a promo bashing Miami. Konnan interrupted and said he’d defeat Low Ki for the MLW Championship.
* Barrington Hughes & Tommy Dreamer vs Brian Pillman Jr. & Davey Boy Smith Jr. ended when Pillman hit Dreamer below the belt with his cane and got the pin.
* Kotto Brazil defeated Vandal Ortagun and was laid out by Ricky Martinez afterward.
* In DJZ’s debut match, El Hijo De LA Park defeated DJZ.
* Dezmond Xavier defeated Andrew Everett.
* Ricky Martinez defeated Gringo Loco.
* Dragon Lee defeated Rich Swann.
* Ace Romero defeats Ariel Dominguez & Barrington Hughes stared down Ace Romero after the match.
* Rush defeated Shane Strickland and then announced he’d be bringing Los Ingobernables to America & he challenged LA Park.
* LA Park defeated Sami Callihan in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
* LA Park will battle Rush in NYC.
* Low Ki defeated Fred Yehi to retain the MLW Championship.
* Teddy Hart defeated Pentagon Jr. (was supposed to