– MLW taped their Never Say Never show in Miami, Florida on Friday. The results are below, Per WZ.

* Tom Lawlor defeated Simon Gotch in a No Holds Barred Fight. There were no ropes and the fight would only be stopped by way of KO or submission.

* After the fight, Lawlor said he would be challenging Low Ki for the MLW Championship at Superfight on February 2.

* Selina De La Renta cut a promo bashing Miami. Konnan interrupted and said he’d defeat Low Ki for the MLW Championship.

* Barrington Hughes & Tommy Dreamer vs Brian Pillman Jr. & Davey Boy Smith Jr. ended when Pillman hit Dreamer below the belt with his cane and got the pin.

* Kotto Brazil defeated Vandal Ortagun and was laid out by Ricky Martinez afterward.

* In DJZ’s debut match, El Hijo De LA Park defeated DJZ.

* Dezmond Xavier defeated Andrew Everett.

* Ricky Martinez defeated Gringo Loco.

* Dragon Lee defeated Rich Swann.

* Ace Romero defeats Ariel Dominguez & Barrington Hughes stared down Ace Romero after the match.

* Rush defeated Shane Strickland and then announced he’d be bringing Los Ingobernables to America & he challenged LA Park.

* LA Park defeated Sami Callihan in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

* LA Park will battle Rush in NYC.

* Low Ki defeated Fred Yehi to retain the MLW Championship.

* Teddy Hart defeated Pentagon Jr. (was supposed to