Spoilers From MLW TV Taping Before & After One-Shot PPV

MLW taped matches for TV before and after MLW One-Shot on Thursday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the TV taping per PWInsider:

Pre-PPV

* Cannoball def. Dax

* Scramble Match: AKIRA def. Love Doug, Nolo Kitano, Alec Price, J Boujii & Brett Ryan Gosselin. After the match, AKIRA cut a promo and said he was going to bring an end to The Calling. The group came out and Rickey Shane Page brawled with AKIRA until officials broke it up.

* Zayda def. Tiara James & Notorious Mimi

* Salina De La Renta vs. Ichiban became a no-contest when De La Renta had her minions attack. Ichiban beat them down and confronted De La Renta but was sprayed in the face and her minions attacked him again and beat him down. Ichiban got unmaked and Mascara Dorada arrived to make the save after security got involved.

* Joshua Bishop def. Matthew Justice

* Tony Deppen def. Kevin Blackwood

Post-PPV

* Wasted Youth def. Mane Event and Griffin McCoy & TJ Crawford

* Jacob Fatu def. Alex Hammerstone. Hammerstone cut a promo after the match talking about his time in MLW and how tonight might be the last time he’s in an MLW ring for the foreseeable future, but he’ll always be the guy that MLW built. He named a number of MLW talents and said they’ll make the company a success going forward, then thanked the fans. He left the ring and Court Bauer came out to hug him.

* The Second Gear Crew fought Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas to a no-contest when the WTF came out and tried to get involved. Richard Holliday brawled with Alex Kane and the bell rang, after which the WTF brawled with the Bomaye Fight Club. Matthew Justice came down to the ring to help his Second Gear Crew members but they and Bomaye were beat down.