Spoilers From Monday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

– Impact Wrestling taped matches in Las Vegas on Monday night. The matches will air on future episodes of Impact. The results were, per PWInsider:

Xplosion Match: Hammerstone beat Nick Brubaker

* Scarlett Bordeaux came out on stage and danced seductively with sexy Vegas dancers.

* Taya Valkyrie & Johnny Impact beat Tessa Blanchard & Moose in a mixed tag match. After the match Moose speared Impact and Tessa was going to hit Taya with a chair but Killer Kross stopped her. Brian Cage ran to the ring and gave Kross a German suplex. Impact and Cage had a stare down in the ring.

* Jake Crist beat Willie Mack in an Ultimate X qualifying match.

* Allie with Su Yung beat Heather Monroe. After the match Allie put the mandible claw on Monroe until Keira Hogan made the save. Su Yung attacked Hogan and Allie put the claw on Hogan.

* Ethan Page beat Matt Sydal in an Ultimate X qualifying match.

* Jordynne Grace beat Ruby Raze with Katarina.

* Rich Swann beat Dave Crist in an Ultimate X qualifying match. Swann was attacked by OVE after the match. Mack ran down for the save and him and Callihan started fighting.

* Trey Miguel beat Trevor Lee in an Ultimate X qualifying match.

* Fenix with Pentagon Jr. beat Santana with Ortiz. Match of the night.

* Moose beat Brian Cage by DQ when Eddie Edwards attacked Moose.

* Main Event: The 2nd Annual Eli Drake Gravy Train Turkey Trouce 10 person tag match. Loser vows to wear silly turkey suit: Kikutaro & Xavier & Alisha & Fallah Bahh & KM beat Disco Inferno & Eli Drake & Raju & Katarina & Jake Crist. Inferno got pinned by Bahh. Inferno put on the Turkey suit. Silly main event but nice surprise to see Kikutaro in person.