– PWInsider reports that during today’s AEW Grand Slam Australia event, some new matchups were announced announced for AEW Dynamite set for next week in Phoenix, Arizona and AEW Revolution in Los Angeles in March. Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s Dynamite:

* The Opps vs. The Patriarchy

* Hangman Page and MJF meet face-to-face

* Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong.

* Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

– Also announced for AEW Revolution, Konosuke Takeshita will defend his International Title against Kenny Omega, and Will Ospreay faces Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage Match. Here’s the updated lineup for AEW Revolution:

* AEW Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

* Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher