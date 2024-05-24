Spoilers On New Match For WWE King & Queen Of the Ring, KOTR Finals

A couple of new spoilers are in from tonight’s Smackdown taping, including a new match for WWE King & Queen Of the Ring and the King of the Ring finals. Smackdown is taping in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia right now and during the show, it was announced that Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae at tomorrow’s PPV. Belair lost her Queen of the Ring semifinal match to Nia Jax earlier in the taping.

In addition, PWInsider reports that Randy Orton moved on in the King of the Ring semifinals against Tama Tonga and will face Gunther in the King of the Ring finals at Saturday’s show.

We’ll have an updated card for King & Queen of the Ring following tonight’s airing of Smackdown. The PPV airs starting at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT live on Peacock and WWE Network.