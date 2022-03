AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per F4W Online:

* Lance Archer defeated an unnamed talent

* Ruby Soho defeated Session Moth Martina

* Daniel Garcia defeated Ray Jaz

* Scorpio Sky defeated Shawn Dean

* Kris Statlander defeated Emi Sakura

* Wheeler Yuta defeated Aaron Solo