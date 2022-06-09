wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
June 8, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Nyla Rose defeated Max the Impaler
* Private Party defeated SK Bishop & Pharrell Jackson
* Ortiz defeated Anaya
* Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb defeated Miranda Gordy & Tooty Lynn
* Angelo Parker & Matt Menard defeated Danny Adams (Dan the Dad) & Warhorse
* Ruby Soho defeated Heidi Howitzer
* Evil Uno & 10 defeated QT Marshall & Aaron Solo