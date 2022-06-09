Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Nyla Rose defeated Max the Impaler

* Private Party defeated SK Bishop & Pharrell Jackson

* Ortiz defeated Anaya

* Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb defeated Miranda Gordy & Tooty Lynn

* Angelo Parker & Matt Menard defeated Danny Adams (Dan the Dad) & Warhorse

* Ruby Soho defeated Heidi Howitzer

* Evil Uno & 10 defeated QT Marshall & Aaron Solo