Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Dynamite, which will air as part of Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Dante Martin defeated JD Drake via pinfall

* Riho defeated Sky Blue via pinfall (said to be the best singles match of the entire taping)

* Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin defeated Serpentico, Luther, and Rickey Shane Page via pinfall

After their match, Kingston, Moxley, and Sting talked with the live crowd. Kingston thanked the crowd for coming out and being loud. Moxley did more of the same with some NSFW language. Allin was in the ring, but “wasn’t in the mood” to talk, according to Kingston, because he was already getting prepped for CM Punk.

Sting spoke with the live crowd and even did a Scott Hall impression.