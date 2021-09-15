Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

*Thunder Rosa defeated Kaia McKenna. This will be the answer to the trivia question of what was the first-ever AEW match in New Jersey.

*The Gunn Club defeated ROH regular LSG & former WWE Cruiserweight Classic competitor Anthony Bennett & Ray Jaz.

*10 and Alan Angels with Alex Reynolds and John Silver defeated Colt Cabana & Evil Uno. The crowd chanted “Please don’t fight.” Angels offered his hand after pinning Uno but Uno rolled out of the ring.

*Orange Cassidy defeated Mike Verna

*Private Party defeated Teddy Goodz & Jorge Santi.

*Hikaru Shida defeated Masha Slamovich.

*Sonny Kiss pinned Joey Janela . Competitive bout with Kiss showing some nice fire. Janela was busted open hardware near the eye from a punch. Kiss hit a dive into a DDT on the floor. Janela nailed a Spanish Fly off the top for a two count and then a piledriver for another. He went for a trust fall style back senton off the top but was caught in a crucifix for the pin. Kayla Rossi attacked Kiss immediately after the pin. Janela beat Kiss over the back with a steel chair.

*Santana & Ortiz defeated Avery Good and JT Dunn.

*Dustin Rhodes defeated QT Marshall. Another competitive bout. Marshall nailed a superplex for a two count. Rhodes came back with a bulldog.