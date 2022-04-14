Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Kris Statlander defeated Ashley DuBois

* Andrade el Idolo defeated Alan “Five” Angels

* Tony Nese defeated J. Spade from Wildkat Wrestling in NOLA

* The Dark Order defeated Alan Russell, Dale Springs, Isaiah Zane and Cameron Russell

* Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comorato

* Ruby Soho, Anna Jay & Hikaru Shida defeated The Bunny, Emi Sakura & Raychelle Rose

* Top Flight & The Hardys defeated Angelico & Jack Evans & Private Party

* Tony Khan came out to say that he knew New Orleans is a historic building and city for wrestling and wanted to stack the shows tonight, and thanked everyone for supporting AEW.