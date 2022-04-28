wrestling / News

Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

April 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per per Wrestling Inc:

* Julia Hart defeated Abby Jane

* Willow Nightingale defeated Gia Scott

* Anthony Ogogo defeated Goldy via referee stoppage

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Rhett Titus. They shook hands after.

* Tony Nese defeated Cheeseburger. Mark Sterling was with Nese at ringside.

* Anna Jay and Kris Statlander defeated Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose. Vickie Guerrero was at ringside.

* Max Caster defeated Zack Clayton. Anthony Bowens was with Caster at ringside.

* The Dark Order defeated Eli Isom, Bret Waters, Cory Bishop, Mike Law, Anthony Bennett and Jaden Valo

