Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
April 27, 2022
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per per Wrestling Inc:
* Julia Hart defeated Abby Jane
* Willow Nightingale defeated Gia Scott
* Anthony Ogogo defeated Goldy via referee stoppage
* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Rhett Titus. They shook hands after.
* Tony Nese defeated Cheeseburger. Mark Sterling was with Nese at ringside.
* Anna Jay and Kris Statlander defeated Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose. Vickie Guerrero was at ringside.
* Max Caster defeated Zack Clayton. Anthony Bowens was with Caster at ringside.
* The Dark Order defeated Eli Isom, Bret Waters, Cory Bishop, Mike Law, Anthony Bennett and Jaden Valo
