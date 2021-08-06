Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite that will air on next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the results below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer:

* Red Velvet def. An Unnamed Talent

* Shawn Dean def. Peter Avalon

* Hikaru Shida def. Tesha Price

* Joey Janela attacked Sonny Kiss before their scheduled tag match. Janela gave a piledriver to Kiss on the stage and attacked their opponents.

* Brian Cage def. Rickey Shane Page

* Jade Cargill def. Amber Nova

* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) def. Two Unnamed Talents

* Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) def. Mike & Matt Sydal