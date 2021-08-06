wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
August 5, 2021 | Posted by
AEW taped matches before Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite that will air on next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the results below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer:
* Red Velvet def. An Unnamed Talent
* Shawn Dean def. Peter Avalon
* Hikaru Shida def. Tesha Price
* Joey Janela attacked Sonny Kiss before their scheduled tag match. Janela gave a piledriver to Kiss on the stage and attacked their opponents.
* Brian Cage def. Rickey Shane Page
* Jade Cargill def. Amber Nova
* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) def. Two Unnamed Talents
* Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) def. Mike & Matt Sydal
More Trending Stories
- Bray Wyatt Reportedly Was On Hiatus Due To ‘Undisclosed Physical Ailment’ Prior To Release
- NWA, Samoa Joe, FTR and Others React To Passing Of Bobby Eaton
- Cassie Lee Says Her WWE Release Broke Her Heart, Blames Herself For IIconics Split
- Kevin Nash On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Is Greatest Worker Of All Time, Trying To Recruit Shawn Michaels To WCW