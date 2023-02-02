wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
February 1, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per Fightful:
* 2point0 defeated The Boys
* Juice Robinson defeated Jake Crist
* John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & Evil Uno defeated Matt Brannigan, Crash Jaxson and Renny D
* Yuka Sakazaki defeated Billie Starkz
* Best Friends & Orange Cassidy defeated Luther, Serpentico and Zack Clayton
* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Corey Calhoun
* Top Flight defeated The Butcher & The Blade
* Diamante, Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir defeated Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, Queen Aminata and Heidi
* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta defeated Tony Nese & Ari Daivari
